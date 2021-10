USC is apologizing and awarding honorary degrees to Japanese-American students whose education was disrupted after WWII

(CNN) The University of Southern California is apologizing and plans to award honorary degrees to dozens of Japanese-American students, who were not able to complete their studies in the 1940s after being sent to internment camps during World War II.

"This is really a point of righting an historical wrong and doing the right thing at the end of the day," Patrick Auerbach, USC Associate Senior Vice President for Alumni Relations, told CNN.

The university believes there were 121 Nisei students -- a term for people born in America to parents, who came to the US from Japan -- at the institution on February 19, 1942, when the order was issued.

When the USC students tried to resume their education after the war, the school put up major obstacles.

