Two Doral police officers injured, suspect killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade police station

(CNN) Two Doral, Florida, police officers were injured and a suspect was killed in a shooting Friday morning outside a Miami-Dade Police Department station, police said.

The suspect was killed "as a result of the gunfire exchange with officers," Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes told CNN.

In a news conference Friday, Valdes told reporters the shooting occurred after 11:00 a.m. following an argument between two people. The argument escalated and one of the two people involved attempted to flee in a vehicle, Valdes said.

A Doral police officer saw the suspect as he lost control of his vehicle, according to police. The suspect then exited the car, Valdes said, and immediately began shooting at the officer.

Two officers were able to "neutralize" the suspect, Valdes said.

Read More