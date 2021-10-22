Two Doral police officers injured, suspect killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade police station

(CNN) Two Doral, Florida, police officers were shot and injured Friday morning outside a Miami-Dade Police Department station, police said

The suspect was killed "as a result of the gunfire exchange with officers," Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes told CNN.

One officer was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest, and the vest took most of the gunfire, Valdes said. He has injuries on his chest, arm, and leg.

A second officer's injuries are not life-threatening, according to Valdes.

Some vehicles nearby were struck by bullets, but no additional injuries have been reported, according to Valdes.

Read More