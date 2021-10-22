A 10-year-old girl arrested at school over a drawing was the only student disciplined because she is Black, mom and attorney say

(CNN) A 10-year-old Black girl who was arrested at a school in Hawaii over a drawing was the only Black student involved in the incident and the only one disciplined, the girl's family and their attorney said.

"It's hard to believe that they were not treated that way because of their race," Attorney Mateo Caballero said about the girl and her mother. "She was really the only student investigated, disciplined, interrogated and arrested."

Earlier this week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii sent a letter to the Honolulu Police Department, the state Department of Education and the state attorney general's office demanding policy changes and compensation over an incident at the Honowai Elementary School in Honolulu.

The girl was "handcuffed with excessive force and taken to the police station" after a parent called school officials to complain about a drawing made by the girl and demanding to get police involved, the ACLU said.

The girl's mother, Tamara Taylor, told CNN's Brianna Keilar on Friday that she dropped her daughter at school and received a call later that day about a children's dispute and the possibility of police being called.

