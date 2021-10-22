Alabama death row inmate is executed nearly 30 years after murder conviction

(CNN) Alabama death row inmate Willie B. Smith III was executed Thursday night, the state attorney general's office announced, after the US Supreme Court declining to hear an 11th-hour appeal.

Smith was executed by legal injection at 9:47 p.m. local time in Atmore, Alabama, according to the attorney general's office.

Smith was convicted of robbing 22-year-old Sharma Ruth Johnson, forcing her into the trunk of her own stolen car and fatally shooting her in 1991. Investigators say Smith then set the car on fire with Johnson's body inside.

"The family of Sharma Johnson has had to wait 29 years, 11 months, and 25 days to see the sentence of Sharma's murderer be carried out," state Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement. "Finally, the cruel and unusual punishment that has been inflicted upon them -- a decades long denial of justice -- has come to an end."

In February, the Supreme Court blocked his execution on the grounds that Smith wanted his spiritual adviser present in the execution chamber. The state of Alabama had asked the justices to allow the execution without his adviser in the chamber.

