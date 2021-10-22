Man arrested in connection with 2017 Manchester Arena bombing

London (CNN) A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses in connection with the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds more, according to police.

A 24-year-old, from the Fallowfield area of Manchester, was arrested "shortly after arriving back in the UK" and remains in custody for questioning, according to a Friday statement from the Greater Manchester Police.

The statement did not specify from where he was traveling.

On May 22, 2017, Salman Abedi detonated a bomb which killed 22 concertgoers and injured hundreds more -- many of them children and young people -- as they left Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert.

The explosion took place shortly after Grande had finished her closing set. Fans were beginning to leave the arena when a bomb detonated inside the arena's foyer.

Read More