(CNN) Gymnast Simone Biles, who disclosed her mental health struggles during the Tokyo Olympics, says she's "still scared to do gymnastics."

"I don't twist (on tour). I do double lay half-outs, which is my signature move on the floor. That's never affected me. But everything else weighs so heavy, and I watch the girls do it, and it's not the same," said Biles, arguably the greatest gymnast of all time.

"But the twisting, once I got back, will come back. But I'm still scared to do gymnastics," she added.

Biles, 24, who has won seven Olympic medals, including four golds, battled mental health issues and the unexpected loss of a family member during the Summer Games.

Simone Biles and her teammates cheer during the Tokyo Olympics on July 29 in Japan.

