Chris Taylor's three home runs keep Los Angeles Dodgers alive against Atlanta Braves

Taylor became the first player in postseason history to hit three home runs while his team faced elimination.

Taylor's form this season earned him his first All-Star call up.

He became just the 11th player in MLB history to hit three home runs in a postseason game on Thursday night.

Taylor described his Game 5 performance as "surreal."

One of the other players to do so, Taylor's teammate Albert Pujols, called him an "unbelievable guy, great teammate."

"Just the preparation that he goes in day-in and day-out every day, the stuff that you guys don't get to see, but the players get to see, that's why he has the success that he has at the plate," said Pujols.

Still trailing, the Dodgers are trying to become the 15th team to win a best-of-seven series after trailing 3-1 and the fifth to do so after trailing both 2-0 and 3-1.

The defending champions have been in this situation before though, trailing 0-2 and 1-3 against Atlanta last year in the NLCS before winning three straight.