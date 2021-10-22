Houston Astros advance to World Series after beating Boston Red Sox in ALCS

(CNN) The Houston Astros are headed to World Series for the third time in five seasons after defeating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 in Houston on Friday night.

The Astros haven't won the Series since being embroiled in a sign-stealing controversy after their 2017 championship season, which ended with them beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-game World Series. In 2019 they lost the Fall Classic to the Washington Nationals in seven games.

With Friday's victory, led by cleanup hitter Yordan Alvarez, who went 4-for-4, the Astros won the American League Championship Series four games to two.

On Friday, the Astros took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Alvarez doubled off the heel of Red Sox centerfielder Kiki Hernandez's glove with two outs. Alex Bregman scored easily from first base.

Alvarez led off the bottom of the sixth with a triple and scored to make it 2-0 Houston when Kyle Tucker grounded into a double play.

