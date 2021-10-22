Lemon Baked Cod With Pistachio Crust

This recipe is featured in the CNN story "You might already be following the Mediterranean diet with these easy kitchen swaps." Michelle Dudash is author of "The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook: Quick and Easy High-Protein, Low-Sugar, Healthy-Fat Recipes for Lifelong Health."

(CNN) This 30-minute recipe is light and satisfying, offering a nice crunch from the pistachios. This flavor profile would also work great on other seafoods available, like salmon, trout and tilapia.

My husband's must-have accompaniment with most seafood dishes is tartar sauce. And his is the best! If you have a bit more time to spare, he makes it quickly with just a handful of ingredients: mayonnaise, chopped dill pickles, lemon juice, Cajun seasoning, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper. While it isn't required to make this dish, it's a nice addition if tartar sauce is a must for you, too.

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

3 tablespoons (45 milliliters) extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, zest finely grated, then fruit cut into wedges

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 pound (455 grams) cod or pollock fillet, cut into 4 pieces

1⁄3 cup (37 grams) roasted and salted shelled pistachios, finely chopped

