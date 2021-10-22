Greek 7-Layer Hummus Dip

This recipe is featured in the CNN story "You might already be following the Mediterranean diet with these easy kitchen swaps." Michelle Dudash is author of "The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook: Quick and Easy High-Protein, Low-Sugar, Healthy-Fat Recipes for Lifelong Health."

(CNN) This savory dip is a crowd-pleaser. I served this to my gaggle of girlfriends for a pre-dinner wine and snack meet-up during an active tennis vacation, and it was so easy to throw together while feeling oh-so Mediterranean, fresh, healthy and light. 1 pan + 9 women = gone.

Serve with your favorite dipping vessels, like red bell pepper planks, celery sticks and sliced zucchini.

Ingredients

1 container (8-ounce [227 grams]) hummus, like classic, roasted red pepper or lemon flavor

1 medium cucumber, peeled and diced (leave the seeds in if they are small)

1 cup (150 grams) sliced cherry tomatoes

3 scallions, sliced

1⁄2 cup (75 grams) crumbled feta

1⁄4 cup (25 grams) sliced olives, such as kalamata

1 teaspoon dried oregano or Italian seasoning

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons (30 milliliters) extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions