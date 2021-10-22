Swedish rapper Einar shot dead at 19, stoking outrage over gang violence

One of Sweden's most popular rappers was shot dead in Stockholm late on Thursday, heightening outrage over gang-related violence that has afflicted the Nordic country in recent years.

Einar, 19, whose real name was Nils Gronberg, was killed in the upmarket Stockholm suburb of Hammarby Sjostad, and no arrests had been made so far. In a previous incident last year, Einar was abducted and assaulted by rival rappers.

"A young life has been extinguished, and I understand that he meant a lot to many young people. It is tragic," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told TT, Sweden's national news agency.

Gronberg, who made his debut at 16, issued four albums, had tens of millions of streams on music platforms and won several Swedish Grammys and other awards.

Nils Gronberg, aka Einar, photographed during a photoshoot in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 11, 2019.

Last year, he was kidnapped and beaten up by rival rappers with ties to a Stockholm crime gang. Several people, including Yasin Byn, another of Sweden's most successful rappers, were given prison terms for their role in the kidnapping.

