Explosion at Russian gunpowder workshop kills 17 -- report

Moscow (CNN) A deadly explosion at an ammunition disposal plant in Russia's western Ryazan province on Friday killed at least 17 people, Russia's official news agency TASS reported.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said a criminal investigation had been launched into the blast.

According to Reuters, an entire shift of workers was at the site when the brick building was ripped apart.

Emergency services were alerted at 8:22 a.m. Moscow time to a fire at the Shilovsky district, Lesnoy village, Ryazan region, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Officials believe the fire started at one of the plant's gunpowder workshops, the ministry said.

Read More