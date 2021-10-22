Luxembourg to become first country in Europe to legalize cannabis

(CNN) Luxembourg is set to become the first European nation to legalize the growing and use of cannabis, the government announced in a statement on Friday.

Under the new legislation, adults over 18 in Luxembourg will be allowed to use cannabis, and to grow up to four plants per household, which would make it the first country in Europe to fully legalize the production and consumption of the drug.

Decriminalization will also dramatically lower the current fines for possession of the drug to between $29 and $581 for possession of three grams or less, down from the current fines of $291 to $2,910.

Consuming cannabis in public, however, will remain illegal.

Trading seeds would also be permitted under the new legislation, with no limit on the quantity or levels of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of cannabis.

Read More