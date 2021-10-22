CNN —

Solo Stove’s fire pits and camping stoves have become a staple for outdoors lovers, whether they’re using them in the backyard or taking them along on a camping adventure. While these products are good — we’re talking smokeless fire here, people — they’re a little on the pricey side, so when they go on sale, we’re here for it.

Solo Stove Yukon ($449.99, originally $599.99)

Right now, Solo Stove’s famous Yukon fire pit is discounted to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen at $449.99, down from its normal price of $599.99 — a $150 saving. If you have romantic autumnal visions of making s’mores or drinking mulled wine huddled around a bonfire, consider this firepit your magic wand for bringing them to life.

The best part? While it does burn wood, the Yukon is created with a 360-degree airflow design that emits a secondary burn and promotes really low levels of smoke. That means you don’t have to continually shift around the fire as the wind changes and you aren’t breathing it all in.

Plus, pretty much everything burns down to ash, meaning cleanup after campfire night is way easier — and like all Solo Stoves, it’s backed by a lifetime warranty.

