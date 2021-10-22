CNN —

Independent, ambitious and a little bit mysterious, Scorpios are an intense bunch that know exactly what they like (and probably what they want for their birthday). With birthdays from Oct. 23 through Nov. 21, these infamously strong individuals are known for their passion and intensity, as well as a propensity towards the dark and slightly spooky.

Though they can be tough cookies to crack, no one is more loyal, passionate and committed to you than a Scorpio — once you’ve secured a place in their heart. And what better time to show your appreciation than on their birthday? Ahead, we’ve rounded up 22 gifts that are sure to impress the strong-willed Scorpio in your life.

MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote Deluxe ($285; mzwallace.com)

MZ Wallace MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote Deluxe

For the Scorpio with a lot to do and tons of places to be, there’s no more useful gift than a chic yet versatile everyday bag. This option from MZ Wallace can easily take you from the office to the gym to dinner, or whenever you’re traveling.

Canopy Diffuser (starting at $70; getcanopy.co)

Canopy Canopy Diffuser

Scorpios are known to be intense, which means it’s super important that they also take some time to unwind. This chic diffuser doesn’t just look great in a room, it also works to help relieve stress and boost your mood. Plus it’s completely waterless, which means you won’t have to worry about mold or other harmful particles getting in the way of a relaxing time.

Away The Carry-On: Aluminum Edition (starting at $525; awaytravel.com)

Away Away The Carry-On: Aluminum Edition

Traveling is perfectly in line with the ambitious, curious and independent nature of Scorpios. And this incredibly striking aluminum suitcase is everything anyone going on a trip could ask for. And of course, it’s available in a super sleek, Scorpio-appropriate black color.

CB2 Eve Coupe Cocktail Glass ($7.95; cb2.com)

CB2 CB2 Eve Coupe Cocktail Glass

For the Scorpio that fancies themselves an at-home mixologist, these eye-catching cocktail glasses are equal parts useful and display-worthy.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones ($248, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Sony Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Great headphones can transform any listening experience, whether it’s a true crime podcast, documentary on cults, or a motivational audiobook — all things that may appeal to the Scorpio in your life. These over-ear headphones won out as our favorite of the year, so you can be sure you’re investing in a gift that’ll go a long way.

Great Jones Great Fellow Kettle ($160; greatjonesgoods.com)

Great Jones Goods Great Jones Great Fellow Kettle

For any coffee or tea lovers, this kettle isn’t just functionally perfect. It’s an absolutely stunning piece that’s sure to garner compliments any time someone steps in your kitchen. Also, the water flow is perfect — something any Scorpio (as a water sign), is sure to appreciate.

Sleeper Party Pajamas Set With Feathers ($290; the-sleeper.com)

Sleeper Sleeper Party Pajamas Set With Feathers

Everyone loves a good set of pajamas. But Scorpios aren’t interested in any old pajamas. This fashion-forward set sports dramatic details like tonal piping, mother-of-pearl buttons, and detachable feather cuffs. Plus, it comes in one of Scorpio’s signature colors — black.

ProFlowers Spooky Skeleton Succulent Duo ($42; proflowers.com)

Proflowers ProFlowers Spooky Skeleton Succulent Duo

Scorpios are known to be a bit on the morbid side. Entertain that streak (and balance it out with something living) with this adorable succulent set. Your purchase comes with two succulents and two skull-shaped planters — one black and one white.

AllSaints Dalby Leather Biker Jacket ($459; allsaints.com)

Allsaints AllSaints Dalby Leather Biker Jacket

Leather jackets are the ultimate closet staple, which also make them a perfect gift option for someone you care a lot about. Particularly for those with a bit of a darker, edgier style, you can’t go wrong with a classic option from a brand like AllSaints, which is home to tons of super high-quality, stylish options that are built to last.

Oh La La Cheri Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise & G-String Thong ($46; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Oh La La Cheri Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise & G-String Thong

We’d be remiss not to mention Scorpio’s sexier side. If you (or someone you know) is looking forward to embracing that part of themselves, lingerie is always a fun option. And this gorgeous chemise and thong set is available in tons of different colors, including a wine red shade that perfectly suits Scorpio season.

’101 Horror Movies You Must See Before You Die’ ($45; amazon.com)

Amazon "101 Horror Movies You Must See Before You Die"

As any horror-loving Scorpio would know, scary movies aren’t just for October. This book is perfect for movie night inspiration, or as a collector’s item if you’ve already made your way through the list. Either way, it’s a fun, unique and visually stunning addition to the arsenal of any spooky Scorpio.

Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag ($149.95; corkcicle.com)

Corkcicle Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag

Perfect for any fall picnics or BYOB parties, this cooler bag is 100% chic. It fits 12 cans (or eight cans and two wine bottles), features a food-safe interior liner and even has an additional accessory pocket along with padded, adjustable straps.

MeUndies Mystery Boxer Brief 10-Pack ($150; meundies.com)

MeUndies MeUndies Mystery Boxer Brief 10-Pack

Scorpio rules our reproductive organs, so what better way to show appreciation for yours — or those of someone you love — than with a pack of super-soft undies? This mystery pack of 10 boxer briefs appeals directly to Scorpios, who as we know can’t resist a little mystery.

Courant Catch:3 Classics ($175; staycourant.com)

Courant Courant Catch:3 Classics

Scorpios are notorious workaholics, which often means spending a lot of time with their phone. This accessory tray and wireless charger is perfect for keeping your necessities organized and powered up. Plus, it’s beautifully designed and really adds style to a simple workspace.

Lexxola Jordy / Tortoise / Yellow (£190; lexxola.com)

Lexxola Lexxola Jordy / Tortoise / Yellow

Sunglasses are the perfect way to add a bit of mystery to any look. This slightly oversized and retro-feeling option is a must-have for the Scorpio who can’t live without a pair of killer shades.

Our Place Always Pan ($145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Our Place Always Pan

Interested in streamlining your kitchen experience? Not only does this pan look gorgeous on your stove, it’s designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware. Which, of course, is music to the strategic Scorpio’s ears.

Urban Outfitters Tobi Arch Taper Candle Holder ($19, originally $24; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Tobi Arch Taper Candle Holder

This totally Scorpio piece of home decor is minimalist and stylish, yet has that hint of drama (and maybe even a little bit of darkness). Pair this ceramic candle holder with some colorful taper candles, and you have the perfect birthday-appropriate gift.

Parachute Cloud Linen Gauze Throw ($129; parachute.com)

Parachute Parachute Cloud Linen Gauze Throw

When it comes to chillier months of Scorpio season, a throw is a must-have. This linen option from Parachute is soft and warm, but still lightweight — so you won’t find yourself having to take it on and off. And the warm terra shade is a gorgeous accent to any white or cream bedding.

Driftaway Coffee Subscription (starting at $44; driftaway.coffee)

Driftaway Coffee Driftaway Coffee Subscription

Something that goes hand in hand with intense, ambitious individuals? Caffeine dependency. If the Scorpio in your life loves their coffee, this subscription service is a total delight for coffee beginners and connoisseurs alike.

We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game ($25; amazon.com)

Amazon We're Not Really Strangers Card Game

Scorpios are the type to skip the small talk and jump right into the serious conversations. This card game helps to guide folks through some of those big questions, and also has different playing styles for different levels of intensity. It’s perfect for getting to know someone (or multiple people) better in a more structured way.

Maude Burn No. 1 Massage Candle ($25; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Maude Burn No. 1 Massage Candle

If you’re really looking to spice things up, this hand-poured candle starts off as a mood-setter and transforms into a massage oil. It’s described as having warm notes of amber, cedar leaf and lemongrass, among other scents.

W&P Porter Commuter Bundle ($64, originally $80; wandpdesign.com)

W&P Design W&P Porter Commuter Bundle

When it comes to the strategic planning of lunchtime, there’s no set that compares to this option from W&P. Everything is dishwasher safe, reusable and of course, a joy to use and look at. Though it may not be the most elaborate gift, it will definitely be one that gets used every day.