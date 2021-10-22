CNN —

Nordstrom Rack is a go-to for bargains, with a huge selection of rotating inventory: On any given day, you can find discounts on name brand and designer clothing, shoes, homeware, beauty and more. Even better is when a sale kicks in, and that’s exactly the situation we’ve got going here, during a spend-more-save-more sale on goods for men and women — as well as a splash of beauty and home items — happening now through Oct. 24.

This weekend only, if you spend $75, you’ll get $10 in the store’s Bonus Notes. If you spend $150, you’ll get $25 back — and a big purchase of $250 will net you $50 in Bonus Notes. With the holidays coming up, it’s great to stash those away for future gift purchases.

Shop our favorite picks from the sale below, and the whole selection online at Nordstrom Rack.

AFRM Jamie Print Open Back Short Sleeve Dress ($39.97, originally $138; nordstromrack.com)

Nordstrom Rack AFRM Jamie Print Open Back Short Sleeve Dress

This green dress pairs well with winter boots and an open back glams it up for the after-work holiday party.

___________________________________________________________________________

Slate and Stone Long Sleeve Button Down Flannel Shirt ($39.97, originally $148; nordstromrack.com)

Nordstrom Rack Slate and Stone Long Sleeve Button Down Flannel Shirt

This flannel shirt is like the winter version of your gingham shirt, and it’s also 72% off.

___________________________________________________________________________

Jeremiah Stone Pigment Zip Hoodie ($39.97, originally $125; nordstromrack.com)

Nordstrom Rack Jeremiah Stone Pigment Zip Hoodie

Upgrade your hoodie with this cool maple-colored zip-up — or grab the deep blue. Or, at this price, both? It’ll go with your nicer jeans and chinos and give your layering some color when you add a jacket overtop.

___________________________________________________________________________

Bottega Veneta 56mm Round Sunglasses ($149.97, originally $540; nordstromrack.com)

Nordstrom Rack Bottega Veneta 56mm Round Sunglasses

Feel like you’re wandering around Rome’s narrow streets with these designer sunnies (and put your almost-$400 savings toward a plane ticket there instead).

___________________________________________________________________________

Hawke and Co Chevron Print Hooded Jacket ($49.97, originally $595; nordstromrack.com)

Nordstrom Rack Hawke and Co Chevron Print Hooded Jacket

The basic black jacket you need for winter, with enough stylish details to keep things interesting. For less than $50, it’s a winner.

___________________________________________________________________________

Viking Cast Iron 7-Quart Dutch Oven ($199.97, originally $470; nordstromrack.com)

Nordstrom Rack Viking Cast Iron 7-Quart Dutch Oven

It’s braising, bread and baking season! This top-of-the-line Dutch oven will make all your autumnal slow-cooking dreams come true.

___________________________________________________________________________

Adornia Fine Sterling Silver Pave Champagne Diamond Starburst Ring ($199.97, originally $680; nordstromrack.com)

Nordstrom Rack Adornia Fine Sterling Silver Pave Champagne Diamond Starburst Ring

This is the only bling you’ll need this season — and the champagne-colored stones not only match your fizz, but are a cool conversation-starter, too.

___________________________________________________________________________

Michael Kors Poly Rayon Water Resistant Rain Coat ($109.97, originally $425; nordstromrack.com)

Nordstrom Rack Michael Kors Poly Rayon Water Resistant Rain Coat

If minimalism is your motto, this bare-details jacket is a great pick for the rainy fall days ahead.

___________________________________________________________________________

Stuart Weitzman Genna Over-the-Knee Boot ($269.97, originally $895; nordstromrack.com)

Nordstrom Rack Stuart Weitzman Genna Over-the-Knee Boot

These Stuart Weizman boots are the kind of pair you’ll always keep. Wear these with this season’s loose minidresses and A-line skirts whenever you want.

For more great deals at Nordstrom Rack, check out CNN Coupons.