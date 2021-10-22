CNN —

Everlane’s always a go-to for minimalist, well-made basics that ground or round out our closets in transparently manufactured sweaters, dresses, slacks, shoes and tops — and when there’s a sale, let’s just say that items go fast. Today’s deal is so good though, that you’re not going to want to be left out on it, especially since the temperatures keep getting lower and lower.

For the next 24 hours only, Everlane’s Oversized Alpaca Crew is $25 off, bringing the price down to $75 instead of $100.

Everlane Oversized Alpaca Crew ($75, originally $100; everlane.com)

Made from 58% alpaca wool, the sweater is super-warm and cozy in the fall weather, and it’s made softer with a nylon-wool blend to fill out the rest of the sweater. The knit isn’t too dense, either; it’s light and lets air pass through, so you don’t overheat and get the sweater sweats.

Each and every color in the lineup is part of the deal, so be sure to add your favorite size and color to the cart before it sells out. (Also check out the cool heather striped patterns.) After all, this isn’t a sale that’s going to stick around.