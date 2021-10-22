CNN —

Cotopaxi and Teva have teamed up again to release a jacket and pair of slippers that are absolute must-haves this fall. The new drop features a delightfully colorful take on Cotopaxi’s popular insulated, packable Càlido jacket and Teva’s ugly-cute, and oh-so-comfy ReEmber slip-ons. The collab comes just in time for cozy season, so as the temps begin to cool we knew we had to get our hands on the new pieces and try them out.

The Cotopaxi x Teva Teca Cálido Hooded Jacket comes in both men’s and women’s styles, featuring unique color-block designs that Cotopaxi is known for. The light jacket boasts a recycled polyester filling, and its shell is made from 100% repurposed materials, so you can feel good about layering up in the cold. Plus, the Càlido jacket is reversible with an abstract mountain design on the inside if you want to switch up your look.

When we wore the jacket around, the recycled insulation kept us surprisingly warm, and we can’t get enough of the eye-catching design. Plus, when you want to take the jacket on the go, it packs down into its own chest pocket to about the size of a water bottle. It’s a little tough to stuff into the pocket, but well worth the effort to save space if you want to throw the jacket in your bag or pack it for a trip.

Kai Burkhardt/CNN Cotopaxi x Teva Teca Cálido Hooded Jacket

At $150, the Cotopaxi x Teva Teca Càlido Jacket is available at Cotopaxi and REI, and it’s a great option if you’re looking for a stylish, warm and packable fall layer. Plus, it’s treated with a DWR finish for water repellency and has plenty of pockets to stash all your belongings.

The other product in the lineup — the Cotopaxi x Teva ReEmber Slip-On — is truly like a sleeping bag for your feet. Made with a recycled foam insulated upper and a durable recycled ripstop fabric, these shoes are the perfect way to keep your feet comfortable and warm whether you’re at the grocery store or the campground.

We love the slipper-meets-sneaker silhouette, while the foam sole isn’t as plush as the upper might make you think, it gives you enough support and tread to quickly go from around the house to city streets. And if you’ll be slipping them on and off all the time, you’ll love their collapsible heels, which makes stepping into them as easy as any slipper.

Kai Burkhardt/CNN Cotopaxi x Teva ReEmber Slip-On

These $85 shoes, which are also available at Cotopaxi and up for preorder at REI (it ships within 30 days), come in 12 sizes and two colorways, one with a yellow and brown speckled sole, the other with a bright pink one. With a bright, color-block design to match the Càlido jacket, they’re definitely going to be our go-to this fall for dog walks, camping trips and everything in between.

It’s safe to say we love the new Cotopaxi x Teva collab. But if you need more convincing, you’ll be glad to hear that the brands are donating a total of $30,000 from the revenue of these items to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Denver and Hollywood to promote outdoor education for local youth. Consider us officially sold.