They say that the first thing most people notice about you is your smile. But when you haven’t had the luck to have been born with perfectly straight teeth, then every first meeting is fraught with all the self-consciousness and doubt that you had when you were a painfully awkward 14-year-old.
Candid is your way to make every first meeting a genuinely fun meeting for you, without fretting about your crooked teeth or trying to hide them behind your hand, cups or napkins. And it’s not going to cost you an arm and a leg — it’s a proven way to give you a healthy, attractive set of teeth at a noticeably lower cost than competing options.
Though you’ll be eager to get your perfect teeth overnight — and who wouldn’t be? — the key to the Candid method is dental health and expertise. Other companies only work on the front teeth, making improvements that are only for show. Candid, on the other hand, wants you to make sure you get a healthy bite that’ll improve your life for the rest of your life. It makes sure your progress is watched over by an orthodontist with an average of 20 years of experience — a specialist in straightening teeth, not a general dentist. With the CandidGuarantee, your orthodontist won’t stop treatment until you have exactly the smile you want.
And because of Candid’s top-rated app, your orthodontist will be able to check up on how your teeth are moving almost in real time — all you have to do is scan your teeth every two weeks and follow your orthodontist’s instructions. You don’t even have to hire a babysitter or take time off from work to get to a clinic — it’s all done remotely. And you can even whiten your teeth as part of your treatment. No need to wait for the teeth to straighten before you can work on the color!
The bad old days of having to take out a loan for braces are over. Because Candid cuts the fat out of your bill — you won’t have to pay an intermediary for your customized aligners because Candid ships them straight to you, for example — the Candid price is the most affordable, expert-run teeth-straightening treatment out there: It’s $1,895 for the treatment, which you can take care in monthly payments with $0 down and 0% APR. Because Candid is in so many insurance networks, though, you’ll likely save an average of $1,100 with insurance.
It’s easy enough to start whenever you’re ready for your new smile. You can walk into over 30 Candid studios across the US or simply start at home with a Starter Kit. That’s right: There are no required office visits.
You’ve spent enough of your life hiding your smile. Let people see your real smile — your Candid smile.