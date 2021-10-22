CNN —

The pandemic has been hard on everyone, including our pets. Although they have certainly helped us through a challenging time and pet adoptions have seen an increase, our beloved furry friends have experienced their own problems.

They’ve had to adapt to their owners being home a lot more than usual. With people working from home, kids attending virtual school and possibly higher stress levels in the household, pets have had to cope with a lot. Now that many people are returning to work outside the home or leaving their home office behind for the real thing again, our pets need to adapt once more, this time to an empty house.

To help ease the transition and make sure your pet doesn’t feel abandoned by your longer days out of the house, stock up on these essential products made with pets’ health and happiness top of mind. We’ve rounded up the coziest ped beds, grooming products, automatic feeders and toys so your pet will be content until you arrive home to give them a cuddle.

Pet cameras

Furbo Dog Camera ($249; amazon.ca)

Amazon Furbo Dog Camera

Monitor Fido even when you’re at work with this popular pet camera. You’ll receive barking alerts on your phone if your dog is distressed or excited and can then calm them down using the two-way microphone. Pre-load the unit with treats and you can even instruct Alexa to toss a snack in the air for your dog to catch — even from your office desk.

Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera ($54.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera

This budget-friendly option features magnet mounting to snap on securely to a range of surfaces. It’s also the first pet camera to offer vet support if you notice anything worrying about your pet’s behaviour or health. But all its technical feats don’t make it complicated to set up: The company promises you can talk to your pet remotely in under a minute after opening up the box.

Pawbo+ Interactive Wireless Pet Camera ($139.97; amazon.ca)

Amazon Pawbo+ Interactive Wireless Pet Camera

The wide-angle lens allows you to both keep an eye on your beloved pet and record video or snap pics of their cutest moments. You can use the app-controlled treat dispenser to reward your pet for good behaviour, and the two-way talk lets you communicate directly with them from afar.

Pet beds

Hepper Pod Pet Bed ($225.30; amazon.ca)

Amazon Hepper Pod Pet Bed

When only the best will do for your anxious kitty or nervous small dog, elevate their napping station with this modern and chic pet bed. The plush fleece liner will keep them warm and cozy as they doze, and the height will make them feel safe and protected.

Basecamp Dome Tent ($49.22; tinytents.com)

Tiny Tents Basecamp Dome Tent

This adorable mini-mountaineering tent is the perfect spot for adventurous kitties to take a nap, whether they’re in a living room, in an RV or on the patio. It also makes a unique gift for cat-obsessed outdoors enthusiasts. The ultralight poles make it super easy to pack up and take your kitty on the road.

Furhaven Orthopedic Pet Bed for Dogs and Cats ($76.21; amazon.ca)

Amazon Furhaven Orthopedic Pet Bed for Dogs and Cats

Older or injured pets benefit from the support of an orthopedic pet bed like this one from Furhaven. The sofa style looks great in front of the fireplace while the medical grade foam relieves pressure points, creating a comfortable place for them to doze and chase dream bunnies.

AmazonBasics Extra Large Elevated Cooling Pet Dog Cot Bed ($53.46; amazon.ca)

Amazon AmazonBasics Extra Large Elevated Cooling Pet Dog Cot Bed

Canadian winters may be cold in most parts of the country, but we can also have very hot summers. Some breeds of dog naturally overheat, and a cooling bed like this elevated option can help to keep your dog comfortable all day. It’s available in a range of sizes to suit your specific pup.

Bedsure Waterproof Dog Bed ($39.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Bedsure Waterproof Dog Bed

For those inevitable accidents, especially with puppies or older dogs, this waterproof bed is a smart solution. The outer liner can be removed and easily washed, while the waterproof inner liner keeps the filling dry and extends the life of the pet bed.

Grooming products

Love4Pet Grooming Gloves ($35.31; amazon.ca)

Amazon Love4Pet Grooming Gloves

Give your dog, cat, bunny or other pet a little love and attention after you get home by grooming them with these gloves. They’re kitted out with nubs to de-shed your dog, as well as remove excess fur and distribute their natural oils. The hair easily pulls away when you’re done, and the gloves are thick enough to protect your fingers from scratches if your pet doesn’t enjoy grooming.

Voluex Dog Nail Grinder ($37.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Voluex Dog Nail Grinder

Trim your dog’s nails to keep them comfortable and prevent potential damage to your floors and furnishings while you’re at work. This 2-in-1 product clips and grinds nails to comfortably get the job done. It’s suitable for a range of different-sized dogs and can even be used on cats and other small pets like rabbits.

Pet combs ($12.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Pet combs

This two-piece set includes a metal comb and grooming tool to remove tangles from long pet fur and encourage proper blood circulation. Made from durable and high-quality stainless steel, each also features rounded tines for safety and comfort.

Premium Dog Bathing Brush ($9.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Premium Dog Bathing Brush

You might not be able to take your dog out on as many daily walks now that you are back at the office. But don’t forget to bathe them if they get muddy on a forest trail. It will make them feel pampered and will help to keep your home clean while you’re at work. This bathing brush is flexible and soft against your dog’s skin and helps to easily dislodge debris and dirt from the fur.

Automated pet products

Livingbasics 7L Automatic Pet Feeder ($83.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Livingbasics 7L Automatic Pet Feede

While you’re at work, your pet still needs feeding. This automatic pet feeder allows you to pre-program dinner time so that your pet won’t have to wait to eat, even if you’re stuck in traffic on your commute home. It also features a voice recording option so that you can call your pet to supper.

Petkit Eversweet Pet Water Fountain ($69.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Petkit Eversweet Pet Water Fountain

Cats and dogs can often accidentally knock over their water bowl, so this automated water fountain ensures they always have a fresh drink on offer. And because they deserve the best, the filter system provides oxygen-enriched water on demand.

Litter-Robot 3 Connect ($729; litter-robot.com/ca)

Litter Robot Litter-Robot 3 Connect.

Now available direct in Canada, this highly rated and Wi-Fi-enabled automatic cat litter box is a real time-saver. Once you get home after a long day (or any time, really), the last thing you want to do is sift and empty your cat’s litter tray. The Litter-Robot 3 Connect provides your cat with continuously clean litter and reduces odour. You can even monitor your cat’s litter box using the app right from the office.

Automatic Dog Toy Ball Launcher ($97.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Automatic Dog Toy Ball Launcher

Although you do need to be physically present to use this ball launcher with your dog, it provides a low-energy option for owners who have been at work all day and aren’t feeling energetic enough to throw a ball. The launch options keep your dog interested with 10-, 20-, or 30-foot throws at the touch of a button.

Pet toys

Calmeroos Puppy Heartbeat Toy ($49.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Calmeroos Puppy Heartbeat Toy

Calm anxious pups with this cute toy from Canadian company Calmeroos. The plush puppy is designed to relieve anxiety and promote a sense of calm. It also produces a heartbeat vibration that your dog can feel and hear, and combined with the included heat packs, the toy will comfort them by reminding them of cozy cuddles with their mom and siblings.

Woof Pack ($47/month; woofpacks.ca)

Woof Pack Woof Pack

This Canadian dog subscription box has unique monthly themes and contains one plush and one durable toy along with chews and treats. Get your first month for a special introductory price of $10. There’s a “chewers” option if your pup is hard on soft toys where you’ll receive two tougher, extra-durable rubber, nylon or latex-based toys.

Petstages Chase Meowtain Track Cat Toy ($31.99; petsmart.ca)

Petsmart Petstages Chase Meowtain Track Cat Toy

Keep cats entertained with this circular track that comes with four balls. It’s a moving puzzle that will keep your cat mentally and physically stimulated while you can’t play. The closed-top design ensures your cat’s paws stay safe and protected.

Fish Cat Toy Moving Fish Toy ($17.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Fish Cat Toy Moving Fish Toy

Choose from nine different fish types to suit your cats’ unique interests. This electric toy flaps and wriggles like an actual fish so your cat can play by tapping into its natural hunting instinct. If you stuff it with catnip, it’ll get your cat extra excited about active play.