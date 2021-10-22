We’ve all learned a lot about dressing comfortably in the past few years — so if you’d rather leave those stiff button-downs and restrictive slacks in the back of your closet, no one blames you. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t look put together while simultaneously prioritizing your comfort, and Bonobos just released its Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 for that specific purpose. And right now, you can save 15% on your order when you use code GETSTARTED15 at checkout.
If you’ve heard of this brand before, it’s likely due to the original Stretch Washed Chino, which has sold over 1 million pairs since its initial debut. In the words of Bonobos, however, “Yes, we already made the world’s best-fitting pants, but that doesn’t mean we should rest on our accomplishment.” After all, the company’s mission is to create a world where every body fits, both in a physical and metaphorical sense, so progress is an ongoing process.
Consequently, the updated Chino 2.0 offers some truly brilliant features, like four-way stretch cotton that flexes in all directions, wicks away moisture to keep you dry and resists wrinkles for easy travel and upkeep. This pair also has a curved waistband, which follows the natural shape of your hips to prevent any bunched-up, excess fabric — and there’s even a fifth secret zipper pocket for your keys or valuables.
In terms of finding your ideal fit, there are plenty of options to choose from. The Chino 2.0 comes in a range of waist sizes and inseams. You can also choose between an athletic fit, a slim fit and the new slim taper fit. (That last option is similar to the brand’s slim fit in the waist but has a more tailored taper from the mid-thigh down to the ankle.)
Don’t be fooled by the comfortability or ease of wear, though; while they’re flexible enough to replace your degraded quarantine sweats, these pants are anything but shabby. The color options work as a perfect neutral for whatever you choose to wear up top, with more bold colors being introduced in the coming weeks. The ankles can be easily cuffed for a more laid-back look. The faux horn buttons add an elevated flair, and the contrast pocket liners are both chic and durable.
Most importantly, even though they just launched, these pants are already racking up fans. So far, they’ve earned themselves an overall 4.7-star rating, and past buyers have incredible things to say: “They fit like a glove and feel like you are wearing pajamas,” one reviewer writes. Another raves, “These pants are my new favorite pair. Very easy to wear — perfect for a professional setting or semi-dressy evening out. [But] you can honestly work out in these pants, they are that stretchy and comfortable.”
Finally, with the holiday season coming up fast, they’re a smart, versatile purchase — you can look clean and polished for any event, all without compromising on your comfort or your freedom. The Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 sells for $99 a pair, but you can save 15% on your first order when you use code GETSTARTED15 at checkout.