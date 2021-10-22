CNN —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a refurbished Instant Pot, a discounted Solo Stove and savings on everything you need to host during the holidays from The Home Depot. All that and more below.

Solo Stove Yukon ($449.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Yukon Solo Stove

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is having a flash sale on its biggest fire pit — the Yukon. The smoke-free fire stove made with stainless steel is now $150 off the original price this weekend only. Snag it before it sells out and enjoy the outdoors with your family.

Refurbished Dyson Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner ($184.99 with code CNNSLA, originally $599.99; dailysteals.com)

Dyson Refurbished Dyson Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, this refurbished Dyson Animal Upright Vacuum is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and a self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet. Get it now with this Underscored-exclusive discount.

The Home Depot The Home Depot

The holidays have arrived early at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s storewide savings event, shoppers save up big on thousands of items necessary for holiday hosting, including furniture, dinnerware, linens, tableware and more. It’s the perfect excuse to revamp your home for the most wonderful time of the year.

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save up to 40% on sale styles for men, women and kids. Score discounts on hundreds of styles, including everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

Refurbished Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker ($72.99 with code CNNSLA, originally $119.99; dailysteals.com)

Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

There’s never been a better time to snag one of the most beloved kitchen gadgets in the culinary game at a discount. Right now, Daily Steals is lowering the price on a refurbished 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus to just $72.99 for Underscored readers. The Duo features seven programmable functions for all your cooking needs, including slow cooking, steaming, sauteing and warming, just to name a few.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

Save on sneakers and apparel with Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering $30 off your purchase of $100 or more when you use the code SAVENOW at checkout. Select sneakers, activewear, loungewear, masks and more are all on offer as part of the promotion, which is running today though Oct. 26. Stock up now before your faves sell out.

Allswell

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use the code FF20 to take 20% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this fall.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

The holiday season (and all the meals that come with it) is on the way, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Holiday Prep Event is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots and pans and more for 20% off when you use the code FALL20. You’ll find discounts on everything from skillets, dish sets, coffee machines and more. Top brands like Nespresso, KitchenAid and more are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware, bakeware and other kitchen wares are of excellent quality.

Le Creuset at Amazon

Amazon Le Creuset

No matter what you’re cooking up this holiday season, chances are you could use some Le Creuset to help make it delicious. Right now at Amazon, a range of the kitchen brand’s cast-iron Dutch ovens are on sale for $179.95 — pick one up in an eye-catching enameled color that matches your kitchen style.

Overstock

Overstock Overstock

The holidays have arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s latest blowout sale, featuring discounts on over 1,000 items, starts now, with tons of holiday decor, furniture, rugs, mattresses and more up to 70% off — not to mention everything ships for free.

Stasher

Stasher Stasher

Stop spending your money on endless packs of baggies and opt to make the switch to Stasher, which is now 20% off sitewide. They’re made from 100% pure nontoxic platinum silicone and contain no BPA, no PVC and no latex. To clean, simply wash by hand or toss in the dishwasher.

Best Buy Early Black Friday

Apple Best Buy

Best Buy is throwing its hat in the early Black Friday sales ring with a slew of deals on all the latest tech, plus fitness equipment and home appliances. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony and Cricut are on sale for guaranteed Black Friday pricing now through Oct. 22, so hurry to Best Buy’s site to start your savings early.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatches (starting at $219.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Right now you can snag Samsung Galaxy 4 smartwatches from Amazon for as little as $219.99, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. We named the Galaxy Watch 4 our best Android smartwatch because we loved how it used Google’s Wear OS, allowing us more access to Google’s apps. Also, the redesigned sensor of the Galaxy Watch 4 makes it an excellent fitness tracker that offers more accurate stats. This sale is happening today only, so pick your favorite color and add it to your cart ASAP.

Halloween Candy at Target

Target Candy

Still looking to stock up on Halloween candy? Target can help, with a deal on plenty of variety packs of Halloween favorites. Right now, when you buy one bag of candy, you’ll get the second for 25% off when you opt for a same-day order. Who says you can’t have your candy and eat it too?

Chewy

Chewy Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is rewarding those who pick up presents and supplies for their four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features savings on everything from treats and food to pet beds, brushes and toys. The best part? You’ll get a $30 gift card when you spend $60 for future shopping. Now, that’s a sale to get tails wagging.

AncestryDNA Family Pack ($198, originally $297; ancestry.com)

AncestryDNA AncestryDNA Family Pack

If you have yet to investigate your family tree, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now when you buy two AncestryDNA kits, you’ll get a third free — that’s a total cost of $198 with free shipping, down from the original price of $297. Not only does this test provide reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but it also happens to make a great holiday gift for loved ones.

Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep Eight Sleep

Improve your sleep situation at Eight Sleep’s latest flash sale. You can nab an extra $100 off the Pod mattress (for a total of $200 off), an extra $50 off the Pod Pro Cover (for a total of $100 off), plus 20% off all accessories with your Pod or Pod Pro Cover purchase. Essentially, it’s the sale of your dreams.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s Midseason Sale is on now, which means markdowns on top of markdowns. Use promo code MSS to take an additional 50% off clearance items, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories, and up your workout wear game.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($12.76, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $15.95 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $369; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249 in every color. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.