The Nintendo Switch lineup is bigger and better than ever. The brand new Switch OLED is now available, joining the standard Switch and the smaller Switch Lite. There truly is a Switch for every type of gamer now. With the Switch sure to be on many holiday gift lists this year, don’t forget about accessories that improve the experience or add protection. For example, a screen protector is one of the first accessories any Switch owner should have.

Below we’ve rounded up some of the best accessories for the Nintendo Switch OLED, Switch and Switch Lite we can find. Every one of them will make for a great present either for a loved one, or for yourself.

Best Nintendo Switch Controllers

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($69.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

The Joy-Cons that come with the Nintendo Switch can be removed and placed into the included adapter. You can then use the Joy-Cons wirelessly to take the form of a more traditional video game controller. However, if you want a dedicated controller that doesn’t mimic the Joy-Cons at all, Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller is the only way to go. It’s ideal for fast-paced games like Fortnite or Apex Legends, and it’s cheaper than another pair of Joy-Cons.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch ($38.22; amazon.com)

Amazon PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch

Like the idea of the Switch Pro Controller but don’t want to spend $70? PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless controller brings most of the same features of the Pro Controller to your hands at a fraction of the price. You have multiple color options, but you will have to give up rumble feedback. You’ll still get motion support, and gain the ability to program two buttons on the backside of the controller.

PowerA Fusion Pro ($99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon PowerA Fusion Pro

Xbox owners can get a pretty sweet controller in the form of the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 that has an additional button, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable buttons on the back of the controller. Nintendo Switch owners? Well, they can get that too in the form of the PowerA Fusion Pro controller. And it’s much cheaper. Pair the Fusion Pro with the Switch, Switch Lite or Switch OLED and use it wirelessly, or connect to it via the included USB cable for a wired experience. Oh, and it comes with interchangeable faceplates allowing you to convert it from a white front to all black.

8BitDo Lite Controller ($24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 8BitDo Lite Controller

For a more retro feel, the 8BitDo Lite controller fits the mold. Not only does it more closely match the look and feel of the Switch Lite, down to the same colors, but it puts all of the Switch’s controls at your fingertips without breaking the bank. If nothing else, it’s a cute controller that’s a welcome companion for any Switch player.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons ($69.00; amazon.com)

Amazon Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

Nintendo just admitted that the company has been quietly tweaking and improving the Switch’s main Joy-Con controllers. So if you’ve had your Switch for a while and you’re tired of fighting drift (or sending them in for repair), it makes sense to pick up another pair of Joy-Cons. There are still a bunch of color combos, even though the svelte-looking white Joy-Cons are reserved for the Switch OLED only. Bah humbug.

Best Nintendo Switch Cases

Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch ($11.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch

The Orzly case has been around since the original Switch was released in 2017, and it’s still just as good now as it was then. You can fit game cartridges, any Switch model, extra Joy-Cons and a cable or two inside the case. There are several different color options to pick from, and they’re all inexpensive. For someone who needs an extra layer of protection for their Switch, the Orzly Carry Case provides a cheap option that will get the job done.

HEYSTOP 9 in 1 Case for Switch OLED ($19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon HEYSTOP 9 in 1 Case for Switch OLED

Just get the new Switch OLED? Here’s one heck of a deal. You can get a protective case with space for games and extra Joy-Cons, along with a screen protector and a plastic shell that covers your Joy-Cons and Switch console. Sure, it adds a bit of bulk to the portable gaming system, but it also adds an extra layer of protection to prevent damage. The kit even includes a pair of thumb caps for your Joy-Cons’ thumbsticks.

PowerA Transporter Bag ($29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon PowerA Transporter Bag

Nintendo stopped making its Switch backpack that had space for all of your accessories and adapters, but PowerA is picking up where the gaming giant left off. The Transporter bag is inexpensive and has enough room for gaming cards, any Switch model, a charger and cable and other small accessories. It doesn’t have space for taking your Switch’s dock around with you. For that, look no further than the $39.99 Everywhere Messenger Bag from PowerA.

Best Nintendo Switch Chargers

Satechi 66W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger ($54.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Satechi 66W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger

Satechi’s new GaN wall chargers offer fast charging speeds in a smaller form factor, and they’re perfect for families with multiple Switch consoles. This three-port model can charge at a max rate of 66W via USB-C cable, and it’s not terribly expensive. Better yet, you’re not limited to charging just a switch with this wall adapter. You can connect almost anything to it — including a laptop, as long as you have a proper USB-C cable to make the connection.

Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 Portable Battery ($159.99; amazon.com)

Anker Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 Portable Battery

A portable battery pack can be used for more than just making sure your smartphone can make it through a day of travel, or over a long weekend away from home. It can also be used to keep your Switch charged while you’re on the go — which is arguably more important than your phone. Priorities! And with the Switch being portable by design, it makes sense to pair it with one of the best portable battery packs we can find.

Hori Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charge Stand ($29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hori Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charge Stand

If you have multiple pairs of Joy-Cons it can be a hassle constantly switching them out, connecting and disconnecting them from your console just to make sure they’re charged. Hori’s Charge Stand is designed to keep your controllers constantly powered up, with enough space for two pairs of Joy-Cons at any given time. You don’t need to worry about freeing up an extra outlet – just plug the charge stand into your Switch’s dock and you’re good to go.

HyperX ChargePlay Clutch ($59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon HyperX ChargePlay Clutch

Part case, part portable battery pack, the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch is a unique device. It adds hours of gameplay to your Switch while also providing more playing options. There’s a kickstand mode that props your Switch up while also turning your Joy-Cons into a more traditional controller. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’s compatible with the Switch OLED quite yet.

Best Nintendo Switch SD Cards

SanDisk 256GB MicroSD Card ($44.86; amazon.com)

Amazon SanDisk 256GB MicroSD Card

The original Switch and Switch Lite both come with 32GB of storage, while the Switch OLED comes with 64GB. Regardless of which model you have, that’s not a lot of space — especially as you start recording videos of gameplay and accumulating screenshots of your achievements. The Switch will accept up to 2TB of additional storage via a microSD card slot, but odds are a 128GB or 256GB card is good enough for most casual gamers. These specific SanDisk cards are specifically built for the Nintendo Switch, and even feature characters from some of Nintendo’s best games.

Kingston Canvas Select Plus 512GB MicroSD Card ($69.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Kingston Canvas Select Plus 512GB MicroSD Card

Kingston’s Canvas Select Plus line of microSD cards meets all the requirements laid out by Nintendo for a reliable experience on any Switch console and are less expensive than the SanDisk lineup. For example, you can get a 512GB card for just under $70. Don’t need that much space? You can get 128GB for $14.99.

More Nintendo Switch must-have accessories

amFilm Screen Protector ($9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon amFilm Screen Protector

Whether you have the shiny new Switch OLED and its beautiful display, a Switch or Switch Lite, one of the best things you can do is add a screen protector for just a few bucks. It’ll absorb any scratches or dings without hurting your Switch’s display. You can get amFilm screen protectors in a three-pack for under $10 for the Switch OLED, the original Switch for $6.99 or the Switch Lite for $5.99. Trust us, you’ll thank yourself later.

Apple AirPods ($114.99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods

Nintendo recently updated the Switch’s software and added support for a Bluetooth headset — finally! That means you can connect any Bluetooth headset to your Switch and listen to game audio without any wires. Of course, Apple’s AirPods are at the top of the list of wireless earbuds to pair with the Switch thanks to their portability and ease of use. Just remember that you can only listen to audio, you can’t use the AirPods mic for in-game chat.

SteelSeries Arctics 3 Bluetooth ($99.99; steelseries.com)

SteelSeries SteelSeries Arctics 3 Bluetooth

You can get the best of both worlds — wired and wireless — with the SteelSeries Arctics 3 Bluetooth headset. You can use it wirelessly when you’re playing a single-player game, and then switch to wired mode when you’re ready to play with friends and need voice chat to communicate. You’ll get around 28 hours of battery life between each charge which is a respectable amount if you ask us. And if you run out of battery, you can still use the headset via the 3.5mm cable, something a lot of headsets don’t do.

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset ($39.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset

For those who want a microphone for in-game chat or don’t really care about using Bluetooth for audio, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset is an affordable option. We’ve personally tested these and they sound good while also featuring a microphone that’s perfect for games with voice chat. They’re inexpensive enough that when they are inevitably broken, we can replace them without too much of a burden on our wallets.

Hyper 60W USB-C Power Hub for Nintendo Switch ($99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hyper 60W USB-C Power Hub for Nintendo Switch

This technically could be filed in the chargers section, but it pulls double duty as a portable Switch dock that will also charge your phone, tablet or laptop at the same time. Connect your Switch to Hyper’s Power Hub and you can then connect the hub to your TV. Perfect for those who frequently travel and want to game while killing time in the hotel with the added bonus of an all-in-one charger.

Marseille mClassic Plug-and-Play ($99; amazon.com)

Amazon Marseille mClassic Plug-and-Play

Nintendo claims it isn’t working on a 4K Nintendo Switch, and that’s unfortunate. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t upgrade your handheld console’s graphics on the fly. The mClassic Plug-and-Play will upscale the Switch’s graphics on the fly. Actually, it’ll work with practically any gaming console to put out 1440p or 4K graphics on your TV. Just plug mClassic into your Switch’s dock, plug the HDMI cable into the mClassic, add power and you’re off to the (better looking) races. Or whatever game it is you’re playing.