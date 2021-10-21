Wildfire smoke contributes to more deaths in the Eastern US than the West, study shows

(CNN) Smoke from wildfires impacts far more people east of the Rocky Mountains than in the West, where most large fires ignite, according to a recent study published in the journal GeoHealth.

Epidemiologists at Colorado State University estimated that long-term exposure to wildfire smoke leads to roughly 6,300 additional deaths each year, with the highest numbers found in the most populous states. Out of those extra deaths, 1,700 occurred in the West.

Katelyn O'Dell, lead author of the study and postdoctoral research scientist at George Washington University, told CNN that though that difference is due in part to higher population in the East, it shows that "smoke is not just a Western problem."

"It has real health implications for those in the East as well," O'Dell said. "This smoke can travel from large, distant wildfires or could be from smaller local fires."

heart disease, Wildfire smoke carries fine particulate matter, or PM 2.5, a tiny but dangerous pollutant. When inhaled, it travels deep into lung tissue, where it can enter the bloodstream. PM 2.5, which comes from sources such as smoke, fossil fuel plants and cars, is linked to a number of health complications including asthma chronic bronchitis and other respiratory illnesses.