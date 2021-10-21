As mystery surrounds the death of Jelani Day, families of missing Black men plead for more accountability

(CNN) The mother of Jelani Day buried her son this week, but she won't be able to rest until the Illinois graduate student's death is no longer a mystery.

"I need to know what happened with my son," Carmen Bolden Day told CNN's John Berman on Thursday. "I need them to do more than what they have done."

Day's mother has been critical of authorities' efforts since her son went missing on August 15 and now she's urging the FBI to get involved in the investigation of her son's death. Like her, several other families of missing Black men are pleading for more accountability.

"I need answers because the police departments that were involved in searching for my son and looking for my son and finding answers for my son failed me," Bolden Day added. "They failed my child."

The 25-year-old was reported missing in Bloomington, Illinois, on August 25. While Day's body was found about a week later, he was not identified until nearly a month after he was reported missing. The LaSalle County Coroner has said the cause of death is unknown, pending further investigation.

