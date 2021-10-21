Parents of 6-year-old girl killed on Colorado amusement park ride file wrongful death suit

(CNN) The parents of a 6-year-old who died on a free-fall ride at a Colorado amusement park in September have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the park, according to their attorney.

Wongel Estifanos died at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on September 5 after "operators did not notice she was sitting on top of both seat belts," according to a state report.

"Today the parents of Wongel Estifanos took the first step in their battle for the full truth and full accountability from the amusement park that killed their beloved 6-year-old daughter," attorney Dan Caplis said on behalf of the parents in a statement released to CNN.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Denver district court, names the amusement park as the sole defendant and claims Wongel was killed by "extreme recklessness." According to the lawsuit, her parents are seeking "economic and non-economic wrongful death damages past and future."

The lawsuit alleges that not only did Glenwood Caverns and the operators know that they did not properly belt Wongel into the ride but that before Wongel's death, Glenwood Caverns had knowledge that its operators were failing to put seat belts on some of their riders who had previously attended the park. The incidents occurred on the Haunted Mine Drop, the ride Wongel was on when she was killed, it states.

