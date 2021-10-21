Investigators finally release the cause of death for a family who mysteriously died hiking near Yosemite

(CNN) The mystery behind the deaths of a couple, their baby daughter and the family dog, who were found on a hiking trail near Yosemite National Park in August, has come to an end.

The cause of death for Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, was hyperthermia with possible dehydration due to environmental exposure, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said at a news conference Thursday.

"This is a very tragic incident, tragic situation, and has been very unique from the onset," Briese said.

The cause of death for the family dog, Oski, is still undetermined, according to the sheriff, but they also suspect heat-related issues.

The hyperthermia deaths are the first Briese has seen in his 20 years in Mariposa County, he said.

