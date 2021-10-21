Benton Harbor, Michigan, declares state of emergency due to contaminated water

(CNN) Officials in Benton Harbor, Michigan, announced a state of emergency this week in a bid to ensure that lead pipes contaminating the city's water supply are replaced more quickly.

The City Commission voted on Monday to enact the state of emergency.

Mayor Marcus Muhammad said he will be the presiding officer dealing with the emergency -- in coordination with state and local leaders.

Mary Alice Adams, commissioner-at-large, told CNN that the Commission had decided make the declaration to get the attention of elected officials in Washington, DC, who "may not be aware of the magnitude of these type of problems happening in communities across the country."

"While they fight our infrastructure bill, we live in a four seasonal state and with the winter weather near at hand that can be so devastating at times," she said, "we need to know that FEMA, the National Guard will be here for us."

