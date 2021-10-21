Man charged with murdering UK lawmaker David Amess

London (CNN) A man has been charged with the murder of MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death in his constituency east of London last week, prosecutors in the United Kingdom said on Thursday.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25 and from London, was also charged with the preparation of terrorist acts, Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service, said in a statement.

"We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations," Price said.

"He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," Price added.

The suspect is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon.

