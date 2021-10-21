London has more statues of animals than it does of women and people of color, a new study says

(CNN) London has more public sculptures of animals than it does of women or people of color, a new study has revealed.

Across London, 8% of public sculptures depict animals, while only 4% depict women, according to the study from the British charity Art UK, which was published on Thursday.

People of color represent just 1% of the city's sculptures, with women of color accounting for 0.2%, it found.

The figures sit in stark contrast to that of statues and sculptures dedicated to men, which account for over 20% of the city's 1,500 monuments, and over 79% of all statues dedicated to "named people," the report said.

Royalty, military figures, politicians, writers, artists, designers and actors are among the most commonly depicted male subjects, Art UK said.

Read More