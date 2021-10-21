New York Knicks defeat Boston Celtics in double overtime despite Jaylen Brown's 46 points

(CNN)The New York Knicks edged past the Boston Celtics with a thrilling 138-134 double-overtime victory at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
Julius Randle and Evan Fournier led the way for the Knicks, with Randle scoring 35 points and new Knick Fournier adding 32 -- including a crucial three-pointer in the final minute of the second OT.
Although it wasn't enough to carry the Celtics to victory, Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 46 points -- a franchise record for a season-opener.
Impressively, Brown's performance came a day after finishing a week-and-a-half period of isolation having contracted Covid-19.
"I don't know how I did it," said Brown "I spent a lot of time in quarantine, thinking about when I was going to get back out there ... I only had 24 hours to prepare.
"My breathing felt irregular but fine for the most part. Towards the end, I could feel my heartbeat through my chest."
The Knicks had led for much for the fourth quarter, but Marcus Smart's buzzer-beater forced the game into overtime.
With the scores tied at 128-128, the game moved into a second overtime when Fournier gave the Knicks the lead against his former team with a three-pointer before Derrick Rose completed the win.
"The good thing is, at the end of the day, we got the win," said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.
"We know we've got a lot of work to do, guys stepped up at the end, made plays. They're a load to deal with ... but overall, some real good things."
As the NBA season gets underway, the Knicks next play the Orlando Magic, while the Celtics go up against the Toronto Raptors.