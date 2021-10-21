Beijing 2022: Mandatory vaccinations required for Canadian Olympic athletes

Canadian athletes looking to compete for Team Canada at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics this February will need to be fully vaccinated in order to make the team and participate in the Games.

"We want to do the same for Beijing," said Shoemaker. "A fully vaccinated team following robust hygiene and physical distancing protocols is the best way to do that."

In September, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said all US athletes hoping to compete at the upcoming Winter Games will need to be fully vaccinated.

The International Olympic Committee has not required athletes to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are set to take place from February 4-20, 2022.