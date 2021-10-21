Jorge Contreras is a professor at the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law and an adjunct professor in the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Utah School of Medicine. He is the author of the new book, "The Genome Defense: Inside the Epic Legal Battle to Determine Who Owns Your DNA" (Algonquin, 2021). The opinions expressed here are his own. View more opinions on CNN.

(CNN) In January 2020, when the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first identified, researchers quickly sequenced its genome and uploaded it to the GenBank public database. They then raced to develop vaccines and treatments to combat Covid-19. One thing that enabled them to do so in record time was the absence of patents covering the virus and the hundreds of thousands of genetic variants that have emerged since. Without a doubt, this patent-free zone contributed to the speed at which the scientific community was able to respond to this global threat.

That landmark decision enabled women at risk for hereditary breast and ovarian cancers, who were being charged exorbitant fees to learn whether they carried cancer-causing mutations in their BRCA genes , to access their own genetic material. It eliminated patents not only on the BRCA genes, but on all naturally occurring genes in the human body and every other living organism.

The current prohibition on gene patents, however, could change. The biotechnology industry criticized the Myriad decision when it was released and has worked tirelessly to overturn it , along with other key Supreme Court decisions limiting patents. These opponents claim that unless the reach of patents is expanded, biomedical innovation will be stifled, research will not be funded and lives will be lost. But, as the unprecedented effort to analyze the virus responsible for Covid-19 has shown, this is not true.

A computer screen at the Baden-Württemberg State Health Office displays DNA analysis of a mutant coronavirus in February 2021.

Where research and collaboration on earlier viral outbreaks such as SARS and H5N1 were stymied by races to patent their genetic sequences , this did not occur with SARS-CoV-2. Patents are still available to protect biomedical innovations such as vaccines, drugs and test kits, but no one can claim ownership over the genetic sequences that exist within naturally occurring organisms.