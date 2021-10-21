India delivers 1 billion Covid vaccines, but millions are yet to receive a single dose

By Rhea Mogul and Esha Mitra, CNN

Updated 12:24 AM ET, Thu October 21, 2021

Health workers take blood samples to check for Covid-19 antibodies in New Delhi on September 27, 2021.
Health workers take blood samples to check for Covid-19 antibodies in New Delhi on September 27, 2021.

New Delhi (CNN)India has administered more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses, a remarkable feat just months after a second wave of infection killed thousands of people across the country.

But as India celebrated passing the milestone on Thursday, some experts warned the pandemic threat was not over -- in a nation of 1.3 billion, millions of people are yet to receive any dose at all.
So far, India has fully vaccinated just 30% of its adult population and given one dose to 74%, according to India's Ministry of Health on October 16. Those statistics don't include children under 18 who make up 41% of India's population and aren't yet eligible for the jab.
    But even as India races to fully vaccinate its adult population, the country is opening up and exporting millions of vaccine doses. On Friday, the first foreign tourists arrived in the country after an almost 18-month pause, and within the country millions are traveling to celebrate various festivals, with movement expected to increase in November during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights."
      Experts fear that interstate travel and the possibility of new variants could lead to a third surge in infection -- leaving unvaccinated people and children most at risk.
        Read More
        "It's difficult to predict because the global experience shows that things could turn sour at any point of time," said Dr. Anant Bhan, a global health and policy expert from the central Indian city of Bhopal. "But the trend in India right now is very encouraging. The number of vaccines administered is high and there is no upswing in cases."
        Up to 8 million doses are being administered on a typical day, but the Indian Medical Association is calling for the government to cease exports until more people are vaccinated at home.
          Commuters wait for local trains during peak hours at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on September 30, 2021.
          Commuters wait for local trains during peak hours at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on September 30, 2021.

          Second Covid wave beat vaccines

          India has had two waves of Covid-19 -- one last year before vaccines were available, and the second that began only weeks into the country's ambitious inoculation program earlier this year.
          The first doses started rolling out in January to vulnerable citizens and frontline workers, part of a priority group of 300 million people -- almost as many people as the entire US population.
          At the same time, millions of doses of Covishield -- the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in India -- were being exported to other countries and the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX.
          Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed India was saving "entire humanity" from tragedy. But at home, the world's largest vaccine program was struggling.
          "We absolutely faced hiccups in the beginning," Dr. J. A. Jayalal, president of the Indian Medical Association told CNN. "We weren't able to meet our huge demand, and there was a lot of hesitancy, especially among our rural population."
          Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have prevented India&#39;s devastating Covid-19 crisis, critics say. He didn&#39;t
          Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have prevented India's devastating Covid-19 crisis, critics say. He didn't
          Vaccination rates were still very low as the second Covid wave built in early March, and by the end of the month, the government had stopped vaccine exports to prioritize Indians.
          The surge in Covid cases brought panic and despair as millions tried to navigate the country's collapsing health care system. Some desperately posted for help on social media, hopeful to secure a hospital bed or medical oxygen.
          In April -- weeks before cases peaked at more than 400,000 a day -- vaccine supplies dried up, with at least five out of India's 29 states reporting severe shortages.
          Several districts in the western state of Maharashtra had to temporarily suspend vaccination drives, including more than 70 centers in financial capital Mumbai, according to the state's health minister, Rajesh Tope.
          The government faced widespread criticism for its handling of the crisis. For many, Modi underplayed the severity of the pandemic. Authorities belatedly ramped up the vaccination program, and in August more vaccination centers were opened and education campaigns rolled out in rural areas.
          A young man receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Guwahati, India, on Saturday, May 8.
          Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis
          A young man receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Guwahati, India, on Saturday, May 8.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 39
          Police in Shimla patrol the streets of the Lower Bazaar area during a curfew on May 8.
          Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis
          Police in Shimla patrol the streets of the Lower Bazaar area during a curfew on May 8.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 39
          An elderly woman wears an oxygen mask that was provided at a Sikh temple, also known as a gurdwara, in New Delhi.
          Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis
          An elderly woman wears an oxygen mask that was provided at a Sikh temple, also known as a gurdwara, in New Delhi.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 39
          A medical worker observes patients inside a Covid-19 ward that was set up inside a sports stadium in New Delhi.
          Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis
          A medical worker observes patients inside a Covid-19 ward that was set up inside a sports stadium in New Delhi.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 39
          A health worker administers a Covid-19 test on the outskirts of Amritsar on May 3. Police in rural areas launched a free cab service for villagers so they could get tested and vaccinated.
          Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis
          A health worker administers a Covid-19 test on the outskirts of Amritsar on May 3. Police in rural areas launched a free cab service for villagers so they could get tested and vaccinated.
          Hide Caption
          5 of 39
          Volunteers stand next to burning pyres at a crematorium on the outskirts of Bengaluru on May 2.
          Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis
          Volunteers stand next to burning pyres at a crematorium on the outskirts of Bengaluru on May 2.
          Hide Caption
          6 of 39
          Officials in Chennai prepare to open postal ballots for state elections, which have taken place during this second wave of Covid-19.
          Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis
          Officials in Chennai prepare to open postal ballots for state elections, which have taken place during this second wave of Covid-19.
          Hide Caption
          7 of 39
          A worker at a mass crematorium carries logs of wood for funeral pyres as people perform the last rites for some Covid-19 victims in New Delhi on May 1.
          Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis
          A worker at a mass crematorium carries logs of wood for funeral pyres as people perform the last rites for some Covid-19 victims in New Delhi on May 1.
          Hide Caption
          8 of 39
          A woman hugs her son after arriving to receive free oxygen in New Delhi on May 1.
          Photos: India's Covid-19 crisis
          A woman hugs her son after arriving to receive free oxygen in New Delhi on May 1.
          Hide Caption
          9 of 39
          A health worker administers a Covid-19 test in Siliguri on April 30.