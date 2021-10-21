CNN 10 - October 22, 2021

Story highlights
October 22, 2021
1. Starting November 8, what will be required of all non-Americans seeking to travel to the United States (in addition to a recent Covid test)?
2. On what Indonesian island is a CNN Hero helping residents through his "Plastic Exchange" barter system?
3. Name the retired U.S. Army general who became the nation's first Black secretary of state and was remembered this week as a "great public servant."
4. What country just sent three astronauts on a six-month mission to work on its new space station?
5. In what city, where the first photograph of people was captured, are tensions over road space simmering between drivers and bikers?
6. Near what nation's coast did a diver recently discover a sword and other artifacts dating back to the Crusades?
7. In what nation are efforts being made to secure the release of 17 American missionaries, who were taken hostage there last weekend?
8. Near what nation's coast did a sailor recently encounter a "megapod" of about 100 humpback whales?
9. What two Asian countries are connected by a new, 621-mile-long railway that's expected to be fully operational by the end of this year?
10. What capital city, which is expecting a record number of Covid-19 cases, is planning to lock down from October 28th to November 7th?
