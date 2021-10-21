CNN —

Sur La Table is a go-to for aspirational cookware and holiday gifting — and right now, the brand is offering 20% off a ton of items (3,439 items, to be exact). There’s a good chance that, on the sale’s virtual racks, you can find pretty much anything that you need for cooking or entertaining this holiday season.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the sale, including some incredible steals on Lodge cast iron pans, kitchen scales (trust, you need one), Verve Culture’s global-artisan products, and more. Whether you’re looking for practical tools or to upgrade kitchenware you have already — or to treat someone else — there’s a huge variety of offerings, some of which were already discounted to begin with.

To take advantage of the sale, just enter the code FALL20 at checkout. Read on to shop the deals below, then check out the full range of sale goodies over on the Sur La Table website.

Verve Culture Tortilleria Kit ($39.96, originally $49.95; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Verve Culture Tortilleria Kit

Get the family together for an afternoon of tortilla making — it’s more than worth the effort for the end result. This kit includes a cast-iron press and a handy booklet to show you what to do. Plus, the brand partners with local craftspeople to amplify their products, so your purchase benefits artists around the world.

_________________________________________________________________________

Silicone Edge Fish Turner ($20, originally $25; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Silicone Edge Fish Turner

Fish is tricky enough — don’t risk the presentation at the crucial moment with a filet that falls apart. This long fish turner has a silicone edge so you can get under the fish without scraping up your pan or pot, too. (Use it for cookies as well!)

_________________________________________________________________________

Microplane Cut-Resistant Glove ($12, originally $15; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Microplane Cut-Resistant Glove

The holidays are NOT the time for a trip to the ER! Glove up when you’re using a sharp microplane to avoid getting your skin with the sharp blades.

_________________________________________________________________________

Lodge Chef Collection Everyday Pan, 12-inch ($59.96, originally $74.95; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Lodge Chef Collection Everyday Pan, 12-inch

Lodge’s cast iron pans deliver incredible value for money, and this one even has a glass lid so we can cover our food and keep an eye on what’s bubbling away on the stove top.

_________________________________________________________________________

Nordic Ware Naturals For Sur La Table Quarter-Sheet Pan ($13.56, originally $16.95; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Nordic Ware Naturals For Sur La Table Quarter-Sheet Pan

The perfect size for when you just want to bake a few of the cookie dough balls you’ve frozen — or roast potatoes for one or two — this quarter-size pan comes from a collab of two top names for delicious results.

_________________________________________________________________________

Sur La Table 15-lb. Digital Glass Scale ($27.96, originally $34.95; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Sur La Table 15-lb. Digital Glass Scale

I can’t imagine cooking or baking without a scale after moving to Europe, where you weigh everything. Investing in a scale means you don’t have to use measuring spoons and baking recipes can be more precise. It also lets you tap into recipes on international blogs without having to convert measurements yourself.

_________________________________________________________________________

Valrhona Cocoa Powder ($11.60, originally $14.50; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Valrhona Cocoa Powder

Top-of-the-line cocoa results in extra-velvety chocolate desserts and heavenly homemade hot chocolate. If you plan to bake a lot over the next couple of months, it’s worth the splurge.

_________________________________________________________________________

Twist Action Lemon & Lime Juicer ($15.96, originally 19.95; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Twist Action Lemon & Lime Juicer

Make life way easier with a citrus juicer, which I always thought was an extravagance until I finally made the purchase. This one is perfectly designed, with measurements so you can see exactly how much you’ve extracted and a pour spout for easily adding juices to your recipes.

