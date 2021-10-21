CNN —

Hill House’s nap dresses became an official Thing this summer, with their comfy, breezy dresses injecting a little romance into our wardrobes. The concept is simple — they’re unrestricted enough to take an afternoon snooze in (should one have the luxury of that time) and also polished enough to answer the door in when the neighbor rings the doorbell and wakes you up. The skirts are floaty; the bodices are usually smocked for a little shaping.

But as it turns out, it’s not just a summer fling: Hill House has just dropped a ton of styles with holiday prints and fabrics, so we can float our way through the festive season too. (The loose styles are also particularly good for season’s eatings): Think jewel-tone velvet, tartan and drapey sleeves. Other styles have also arrived, including tulle skirts, loungewear designed for any gender, kid’s outfits and cozy cardigans.

Read on for a few of our favorite new styles, and shop them over at Hill House before they sell out.

The Ellie Nap Dress ($150; hillhousehome.com)

Hill House The Ellie Nap Dress

This comfy-as-heck dress features a smocked bodice and fluttered sleeves, plus a little splash of holiday vibes, courtesy of embroidered holly-berry vines and leaves on the sleeves. (There are also cute little red and green dots across the neckline). It comes in the brand’s other winter prints too.

The Jasmine Nap Dress ($225; hillhousehome.com)

Hill House The Jasmine Nap Dress

Available in luxe-looking deep emerald and bordeaux velvet, this Nap Dress was destined for more than just a siesta. Wear it to cocktail parties and holiday events — or pair it with knee-high boots for a crisp fall day out.

The Akilah Nap Dress ($200; hillhousehome.com)

Hill House The Akilah Nap Dress

A draped, ruffled neckline highlights the velvet’s texture on this poshed-up Nap Dress for a glam take on what might be the comfiest party dress you’ve ever had.

The Athena Nap Dress ($100; hillhousehome.com)

Hill House The Athena Nap Dress

The mini version of the iconic nap dress has launched in a few holiday tartans, as well as an all-purpose black that gets you from after-work event to Sunday sofa time. (We especially love the jewel brocade print, as does everyone else — bookmark the page for when it’s not sold out!)

The All-Gender Teddy Jogger ($75; hillhousehome.com)

Hill House The All-Gender Teddy Jogger

These super-comfy joggers are part of the brand’s larger all-gender loungewear collection, and we’re loving the cozy ski town print on this one (keep an eye out for skiers wearing Nap Dresses within the print’s scenes).

The Tiny Ellie Nap Dress ($75; hillhousehome.com)

Hill House The Tiny Ellie Nap Dress

This mini version of the famous Ellie Nap Dress is designed for little ones from six months to 10 years old — and it even comes in some of the same holiday variations as the grown-up edition.