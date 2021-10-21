CNN —

Believe it or not, friends — gifting season is here. Whether you’ve been taking note of what types of things your loved ones have been yearning to receive or you have absolutely no clue what to buy, you’ll have to make your final choice soon enough.

Regardless, finding the right gift for her can be a daunting task. To help you take holiday shopping off your to-do list, we’ve rounded up some stellar gifts for your mom, grandma, wife, girlfriend or any other figure in your life. Whether it’s a tear-jerking gift for your significant other or something practical for Mom, these editor-approved picks have you covered so you don’t have to scramble to shop. Need more gift ideas? Check out our gifts for guys here, and gifts for everyone else on your list.

Gifts for Mom

Yamazaki Modern Pet Bowl Stand ($35; food52.com)

This modern pet bowl stand by Yamazaki makes for a chic upgrade to her current setup. Available in black or white, this steel tray not only looks sleek enough to have on display, but is sturdy enough that her animals won’t tip it over.

Theragun Mini ($199; therabody.com)

We tested the Theragun Mini ourselves, and found that it’s an innovative massage tool to alleviate tense muscles because it’s tiny, portable and at an affordable price. For the busy, stressed out mom — this is a thoughtful, practical gift.

Knock Knock What I Love About Mom Fill-in-the-Blank Journal ($10; amazon.com)

No matter how old you get, you’re never too old to tell your mom how much you love her. Grab this fill-in-the-blank journal as a stocking stuffer or as part of a larger gift to share sweet heartfelt messages.

Knot Your Average Bag DIY Macrame Class & Kit ($55; uncommongoods.com)

Is Mom looking for a new hobby now that the kids are all grown up? Get her this DIY macramé class so that she can learn to make her own knotted totes right at home.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor ($249.95, originally $365; surlatable.com)

She’s been wanting to expand her kitchen gadget assortment for years, so why not get her that piece of equipment that’s been at the top of her wishlist. With this food processor, she’ll be able to quickly chop, slice and grind ingredients to make the dreamiest recipes.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket ($147; nordstrom.com)

A cozy blanket as a gift really needs no explanation. So good that it’s garnered nearly 400 5-star reviews at Nordstrom, this microfiber blanket is known to be ultra soft and warm.

Otherland Gilded Collection (starting at $36; otherland.com)

She can never have too many candles. Inspired by the glitz and glam of the holiday season, Otherland’s Gilded Collection is comprised of six holiday-esque scents that are vegan, hand-poured and sport a 50-hour burn time.

Menopod Instant Cooling Device ($110; uncommongoods.com)

Menopause is not something to take lightly — considering all the changes your body experiences. If she’s struggling to find something to soothe her hot flashes and night sweats, gift her the Menopod Instant Cooling Device for instant, mess-free heat relief on the go.

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight (starting at $98; shop.lululemon.com)

For the active mom, get her a pair of Lululemon’s top-rated Wunder Unders. We tested the best leggings of 2021, and found that these are notably perfect for someone who prefers a legging that fits like shapewear and features a thicker material.

Anthropologie Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board ($68; anthropologie.com)

Any dinner party is made better with a fancy cheese board. Reviewers say that it looks even better in person, and works well atop your vanity too to hold your jewelry and perfumes.

Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Brightening Value Set ($79; sephora.com)

Has Mom been focusing on putting herself first? Give her the tools to be her own skin care goals with the Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Brightening Set that includes a 3-step routine to combat dark spots, exfoliate the skin and brighten her overall complexion.

Cereecoo Portable 3-in-1 Charging Station ($22.09, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Help Mom stay organized and ditch all those wires with this 3-in-1 portable charging station. With this pocket-size gadget, she can plug up her Apple Watch, Airpods and iPhone simultaneously with only one cord.

Gifts for wife

Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater ($75; naadam.co)

Nothing says winter luxury like a cashmere sweater. If you want to gift one this holiday season without breaking the bank, consider Naadam’s The Essential $75 option — available in a plethora of colors in sizes XXS to XXL.

Esarora Ice Roller ($12.99; amazon.com)

Gift her this editor-favorite ice roller to quell headaches, migraines and puffiness in an instant. We truly don’t know what we did before we bought ours.

Uncommon Goods Personalized Family Recipe Board ($100; uncommongoods.com)

There’s something so special about a handwritten recipe passed down from one generation to the next. Help her cherish that beloved dish forever by getting her a personalized family recipe board — etched in her loved one’s handwriting.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go Eye & Lip Set ($50; nordstrom.com)

Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk collection is icon-status for sure because it’s the perfect buttery pink shade. If she’s already a fan or you think it would look great on her, consider this eye and lip set that includes a lipstick, lip liner, eye shadow pencil and mascara for only $50.

Fleur Du Mal Eco Luxe Keyhole Slip Dress ($295; fleurdumal.com)

Splurge a little on your fashion-forward wife with this stunning keyhole slip dress by Fleur Du Mal. Made from 97% recycled materials, this bias cut dress features adjustable straps and a bra-like neckline for a sexy number she can dress up or down.

Uncommon Goods Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses (starting at $28; uncommongoods.com)

For many of us, tequila is always better with a hint of salt. If your wife agrees, gift her this stunning set of tequila glasses crafted from Himalayan salt to make her next shots that much more festive. An excellent touch to any home bar.

Sur La Table Online Cooking Classes (starting at $29 per household; surlatable.com)

We all know that sometimes experiences are the best gifts. If your wife’s favorite room is the kitchen and is always looking to try new recipes for the family, consider gifting her an online cooking class by Sur La Table that starts at just $29 per household. In two hours or less, she can learn to make anything from beef bourguignon to macarons.

Nespresso Vertuo Next With Aeroccino ($204.99; amazon.com)

A cup of coffee feels like a mini gift each morning, so naturally we’d love to receive a machine that makes the cup that much more special. She’d love the Nespresso Vertuo Next bundled with the brand’s Aeroccino frother to make café-level espresso shots, lattes and more.

Coach The Coach Originals Willis Leather Top Handle Bag ($350; nordstrom.com)

While anything from Coach’s latest collections would make for a stellar gift, we love this Willis Leather Top Handle Bag that’s based on a silhouette first introduced by the brand in the ‘90s. Be sure to check out our other picks for splurge-worthy handbags too.

Daily Practice By Anthropologie Knit Lounge Set ($140; anthropologie.com)

We may not be couped up at home all-day any longer, but we won’t be tucking away our loungewear anytime soon. Available in sizes XS to 3X and 5 cozy colors, this lounge set will be her go to for evenings on the couch, errand runs and anything in between.

Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)

Is your wife always misplacing her keys, purse or even her car in a parking garage? Gift her an AirTag to quickly find her lost goods without the panic. Check out our review of them here.

Sephora Favorites Sparkly Clean Makeup Set ($36; sephora.com)

Each day we’re looking to incorporate sustainable lifestyle choices into our routines — especially in beauty. If she wants to discover beauty products that are better for her, and the environment, gift this Sephora Favorites Sparkly Clean Makeup Set that features clean beauty brands like Tower 28, Ilia and Merit Beauty.

Everlane The ReNew Teddy Bomber ($88; everlane.com)

Basically everything at Everlane is gift-worthy because the products are just that good. This season, we have our eyes on The ReNew Teddy Bomber that’s versatile, chic yet sporty, and even made from recycled plastic bottles an colored with dyes safe for the environment.

Gifts for girlfriend

Apparis Astro Slipper ($115; apparis.com)

Your girlfriend deserves nothing but the best — including the slippers she wears around the house. Apparis’ Astro Slipper is seriously one of the softest, plushes slippers we’ve ever tried.

Billie Smooth Operator Gift Set ($35; mybillie.com)

Billie has officially made shaving cool again — sporting a simplistic, affordable subscriptions and a razor that not only looks good, but works well too. That’s why we named it the best women’s razor, and recommend the brand’s Smooth Operator Gift Set that features not only the razor, but a holder, refill blades as well as the brand’s shave cream and body lotion.

Uncommon Goods Long Distance Friendship Lamp (starting at $99; uncommongoods.com)

A thoughtful gift to your long distance girlfriend will be appreciated. With this friendship lamp, you can let her know you’re thinking of her by simply touching it.