Australian authorities offer A$1 million reward for missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith

(CNN) The Western Australian government has offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($750,000) reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of a 4-year-old girl missing for six days in a remote coastal area.

Cleo Smith vanished from her family's tent at Blowholes campsite in Macleod, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the town of Carnarvon, in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Western Australian Police.

Since then, search teams have been scouring rough terrain and nearby sea, but so far they have found no sign of the child or her black and red sleeping bag.

Detectives say they hold "grave concerns" for Cleo's safety, as they believe the zipper to open the tent was too high for her to reach -- indicating she may have been abducted.

Western Australia's Premier Mark McGowan and Police Minister Paul Papalia announced the reward Thursday, which will be given for information resulting in finding Cleo, or leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved in her disappearance.

