Huge crowds march in Sudan in support of civilian rule

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) Throngs of Sudanese protesters took to the streets on Thursday to voice their support for civilian rule within the country's power-sharing government.

Demonstrators marched through the streets of the capital, Khartoum, chanting anti-military slogans and waving flags. Pro-civilian protests were also held in other Sudanese cities Thursday, Reuters news agency reported.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, a body which helped organize the 2019 Sudan uprising, said demonstrators protesting against the military were met with tear gas at the parliament gates in Omdurman. The organization said in a statement that the tear gas was "intended to provoke and push for violence" but called on their supporters to remain peaceful.

"There is no retreat from the streets until the handover of power," it said.

Military and civilian groups have been sharing power in the east African country in an uneasy alliance, dubbed the Sovereign Council, since the toppling of long-standing President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Protesters marched through the streets chanting anti-military slogans and waving flags.

Read More