Huge crowds march in Sudan in support of civilian rule

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) Throngs of Sudanese protesters took to the streets on Thursday to voice their support for civilian rule within the country's power-sharing government.

Demonstrators marched through the streets of the capital, Khartoum, chanting anti-military slogans and waving flags. Pro-civilian protests were also held in other Sudanese cities Thursday, Reuters news agency reported.

Military and civilian groups have been sharing power in the east African country in an uneasy alliance, dubbed the Sovereign Council, since the toppling of long-standing President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

These protests were organized in response to another group of demonstrators who have staged a sit-in at the Presidential Palace since Saturday calling for the Sudanese military to dissolve the government and assume power.

Mohamed Al Fekki, a civilian leader, told CNN that pro-civilian protesters were calling for the preservation of the democratic transition and the values of the revolution that were gained after the 2019 uprising.

