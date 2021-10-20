For Pacific Islanders, a statue in Washington state recalls a dark chapter in history

Most of the city's residents have no idea who Monaghan was. But for many Pacific Islanders in the area, his legacy is one of violence, colonialism and racism -- and they want the statue to come down.

"There's no honor in lifting up somebody that killed our ancestors," Seia said.

Monaghan is believed to be the first Washington resident to attend the United States Naval Academy and served in the Navy at the height of US imperialism in the 1890s, historian Lawrence Cebula said. In 1899, the Navy attacked Samoa in an attempt to impose US rule over the islands. The USS Philadelphia -- on which Monaghan served -- shelled native villages, while officers went ashore to burn survivors, Cebula said. Their actions targeted and killed civilians, including women and children.

It was during this operation that Monaghan was killed. As Samoan troops advanced on the combined US and British forces encroaching on their homelands, Monaghan's commander was wounded. Monaghan is said to have died while attempting to rescue him.

The statue of Monaghan in Spokane was erected in 1906 in a ceremony that included numerous racial slurs against the Samoan people, according to Cebula. Those slurs and offensive characterizations persist to this day -- a plaque at the base of the monument refers to the Samoan forces as the "savage foe" and inaccurately depicts them with bows and arrows.

A plaque on the base of the John R. Monaghan monument in Spokane, Washington, depicts Samoans as primitive.

"They're purposely shown as primitive and Monaghan is clutching his breast and falling," Cebula said. "It's very ' Custer's Last Stand. '"

To many of the Pacific Islanders in the area, the statue is a continual reminder of racism that Samoans endured at the hands of US forces and celebrates a man who participated in a violent and unjust war.

"This statue, with its offensive imagery and racist language, stands as a message that says that we are unwelcome here and/or thought of as less than human, which is usually what the word 'savage' tries to imply," Kiana McKenna, director of Eastern Washington services for the Pacific Islander Community Association of Washington, wrote in an email to CNN. "We deserve to feel safe here and even more, we deserve the ability to thrive here without oppression."

McKenna added that removing the statue would symbolize a step toward reconciliation and healing and that she and other advocates were hopeful that the Spokane community was ready to do just that.