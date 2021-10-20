NYC mayor 'troubled' by video showing unmasked officers forcibly removing masked subway commuter

New York (CNN) New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he was "troubled" by a video showing two unmasked NYPD officers removing a masked commuter from a subway station this week, and he said he expects discipline for the officers involved.

"I didn't like what I saw one bit," de Blasio said in a news conference about the video. "I saw the officers not wearing their masks in the subway. That's evident, that's unacceptable. We've given this instruction a thousand times, and if you're going to be in law enforcement, you actually have to participate in following the law."

The mayor was responding to a video posted on Twitter a day earlier showing two unmasked police officers removing a man from the 8th Street subway station platform. One of the officers pushes the man through an emergency exit door, leaving him on the other side of the turnstiles, before the officers walk away.

Andy Gilbert, who said he is the masked commuter shown in the video, told CNN he'd exited the train on his way to work when he saw the two officers standing on the platform.

Gilbert said he asked the officers why they weren't masked but they ignored him. When he repeated his question, Gilbert said, the male officer told him, "I can't hear you through your mask."

