Brooklyn lawyers plead guilty to a charge in Molotov cocktail case tied to George Floyd protest

(CNN) Two lawyers who federal prosecutors say took part during an anti-police brutality protest last year in making a Molotov cocktail and throwing it at an empty New York Police Department vehicle have each pleaded guilty to one charge related to the incident.

Colinford Mattis, 34, and Urooj Rahman, 32, each pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Brooklyn courtroom to a count of knowingly making and possessing a destructive device -- one of several charges brought by prosecutors.

Each attorney could face up to 10 years in prison , US District Judge Brian Cogan said, adding the two would face "virtually certain disbarment." Both have been free on bond.

"I deeply regret my conduct, and wish I'd made better choices on that night," Mattis told Cogan during Wednesday's plea hearing. He noted he is being treated for substance abuse and completed inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse in May.

"I deeply regret my actions," Rahman told the judge, adding she is being treated for anxiety and depression by a psychiatrist and psychologist.