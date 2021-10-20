A Black girl was arrested at school in Hawaii over a drawing that upset a parent

(CNN) The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii is demanding policy changes after a 10-year-old Black girl was arrested at school over a drawing linked to a "run of the mill" dispute among children.

In response to the incident, the ACLU sent a letter Monday to the Honolulu Police Department, the state Department of Education and the state attorney general's office asking them to adopt policy changes, expunge all records of the arrest, and to pay $500,000 in damages for "harm and suffering" caused by their agencies.

In January 2020, a parent called the Honowai Elementary School in Honolulu to complain about the drawing made by the girl and demanded the staff call police, the ACLU said.

When police arrived, the girl, who was only identified as "N.B," was "handcuffed with excessive force and taken to the police station," the ACLU said.

The girl's mother, Tamara Taylor, said she was called to the school, but she was not allowed to see her daughter or informed that the girl was "handcuffed in front of staff and her peers, placed into a squad car and taken away."