A 4-year-old boy survived a 70-foot cliff fall with nothing but some bruises

(CNN) A 4-year-old boy who slipped off a cliff and fell about 70 feet suffered just some scrapes and bruises, the Wolfe County, Kentucky, Search & Rescue Team said in a Facebook post.

The boy was hiking with his parents in the Daniel Boone National Forest on Friday afternoon when he slipped away and took "a tumbling fall off of a cliff," the team said.

"During the fall, the boy struck multiple ledges and encountered sheer drops of ~30 feet, falling ~70 feet in total," it added.

The boy's father jumped to action, going down the cliff to reach his son and then carrying him downhill and toward a highway, where search & rescue team members met the duo.

"Incredibly, while the child was certainly scraped up and bruised, he appeared to be otherwise okay," the search & rescue team said in the Facebook post. "He was very talkative, and very interested in super heroes."

