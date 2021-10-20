Black borrowers liken student loan debt to 'Jim Crow' saying it deepens racial inequality, new study finds

(CNN) Black borrowers say policymakers have ignored the racial and economic evidence of inequality in student loan debt with the majority insisting that canceling all student debt is the best solution to the crisis, according to a new report released Wednesday by The Education Trust.

The report, which focuses on the perspectives and life experiences of nearly 1,300 Black borrowers, likened the disparities to "Jim Crow." Many respondents believed student loans were not set up to give Black Americans financial freedom and they disrupt their quality of life and mental health, according to the findings.

Some of the key findings from the study, "Jim Crow Debt, How Black Borrowers Experience Student Loans," were that most Black borrowers do not believe student loans are "good debt." They believe income-driven repayment plans are a lifetime debt sentence, limiting student loan debt cancellation harms Black borrowers the most, and that the majority would prefer the government to cancel their loans rather than offer lower interest rates or free tuition.

Jonathan C.W. Davis, a senior research associate at The Education Trust and co-author of the report, said the goal of the study was to call attention to how anti-Black racism, disinvestment in higher education, and the inequitable distribution of wealth in the country has a placed a burden on Black borrowers.

Leaders from The Education Trust say policymakers need to be held accountable.

