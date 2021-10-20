2 people were killed and 8 children injured after Amish family's buggy was rear-ended

(CNN) A couple was killed and their eight children were injured after the family's Amish horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended Sunday night in central Virginia, State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller told CNN in a statement.

The driver of a Toyota Tundra allegedly rear-ended the family buggy in Cumberland County and left the scene but came back a short time later, the statement said.

Barbie Esh, 38, died at the scene. Her husband, John Z. Esh, 39, died at a nearby hospital Monday.

The two were in the buggy with their eight children, who range from 9 months to 16 years old, Geller said.

The children were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious. Two of them had been treated and released by Wednesday while the other six remained hospitalized, the statement added.

