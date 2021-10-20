Deadly and 'very agitated' snake found in English shipping container

(CNN) Staff at an English animal hospital were in for a shock when they responded to a call about an unusual creature -- which turned out to be an aggressive and deadly snake.

A call from a local stonemasonry firm alerted a team of animal experts to a stowaway snake that arrived in a shipping container from India, South Essex Wildlife Hospital explained in a series of posts on Twitter.

"As it was identified as a saw scaled viper and having had one before we understood fully the gravity of just how dangerous these reptiles are, they are way up there in the top few most deadly snakes," the hospital wrote.

Saw-scaled vipers are found in arid regions and dry savannas north of the Equator across Africa, Arabia and southwestern Asia to India and Sri Lanka.

The team secured the deadly snake in a box and taped up the room just to be sure.

Reaching up to three feet in length, the snakes are considered very dangerous, due to their irritable and aggressive nature and lethal venom.

